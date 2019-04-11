One person has been arrested in connection with the fires at three historically black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

Holden Matthews, 21, was arrested on three counts of simple arson on a religious building, Louisiana State Fire Marshal Chief Butch Browning confirmed. He said Matthews, of Opelousas, is suspected of setting fire to three St. Landry churches over 10 days.

While officials are still investigating his potential motivation, Browning said Matthews was associated with a type of music called "black metal" that's "associated with church burnings."

"This was an attack on the house of God," Browning said at a press conference.

"Any questions as to the potential motives of hate are continuing to be vetted by federal authorities," Browning said in a release.

Matthews is the son of St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy Roy Matthews, St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed, saying the father was "shocked and hurt."

While his father did not turn him in, he did bring him to a neutral location so officers could apprehend him, Guidroz said. Holden Matthews didn't resist.

Governor John Bel Edwards opened the Thursday morning press conference regarding the arrest.

"I don’t know what this young man’s motive was, or what was in his heart, but it can’t be rationalized or justified," Edwards said. "These were evil acts. Hate has no place in Louisiana. Hate is not a Louisiana value and violence has no place in our communities."

Guidroz said Matthews has no known history of violence or prior arrests. Investigators are not actively looking for other suspects.

Matthews was arrested in connection with the following fires:

On March 26, a fire was reported at the St. Mary Baptist Church in the 100 block of Saquette Road in Port Barre.

On April 2, a fire was reported at the Greater Union Baptist Church in the 1400 block of Hwy 742 in Opelousas.

On April 4, a fire was reported at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in the 3900 block of Highway 182 in Opelousas.

Browning confirmed they used video surveillance in the investigation, but declined to provide more information on the investigation.

"We're not going to talk about anything related to the fire scene," Browning said.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed the arrest Thursday morning:

“A suspect has been identified in connection with the three church burnings in Opelousas, Louisiana, and is in state custody," United States Attorney David C. Joseph said. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF, and FBI are working with state and local law enforcement and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the victims and those St. Landry Parish residents affected by these despicable acts. A special thanks to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Louisiana State Fire Marshal, H. “Butch” Browning Jr., Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cybercrime Unit, the Louisiana State Police, and the Florida State Fire Marshal for working seamlessly with federal law enforcement agents in this investigation.”

The press conference at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was more than 12 hours after the news of Matthews’ arrest broke.

Gov. John Bel Edwards attended, joined by State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning; Dana Nichols, of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Eric J. Rommal, special agent in charge of the New Orleans FBI field office; and St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

The officials, the media, ministers and members of the public gathered at the complex off East Prudhomme Street exactly a week after the third fire tore through Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 4.

That day, an initial press conference was held to address the blaze and similar fires at Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 2 and St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre on March 26.

It was the first time law enforcement gathered to publicly address the fires as potentially related incidents. At the conference, Browning deemed the fires “suspicious” after investigators identified several patterns possibly connecting the fires, including physical evidence.

He fell short of identifying the cause of the blazes as arson or stating the fires were connected.

Similarities included the churches’ locations and the timing of the fires. Each church was located on a rural highway and was burned in the early morning hours. The churches’ pastors reported receiving calls about the fires between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The three churches were also active in the community for over 100 years, and families worshiped in them for generations. Congregants at several churches said they’ve never worshiped anywhere else, and they’re struggling to grasp that a source of solace and constancy in their lives is gone.

Law enforcement agencies threw considerable manpower behind the investigation of the fires, even as they hedged expectations by saying results could take months.

Browning told worshipers from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at a service Sunday that roughly 200 people were working on the fire investigation, including "literally all of the state fire marshal's resources" and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The FBI was also involved in the investigation.

Investigators would not confirm on April 4 if race was a motive in the burnings, but the churches’ predominantly black congregations had people flashing back to historical targeting of African-American churches. Thirty predominantly African-American churches were burned across the United States in 1996, including three near Baton Rouge.

At the parish level, the population is a roughly even split between white and black. In St. Landry Parish, 55 percent of the population is white and 41 percent is black, according to 2017 census estimates.

The difference is starker in neighboring Opelousas and Port Barre. In Opelousas, 77 percent of residents are black, and 20 percent are white, while in nearby Port Barre only 10 percent of residents are black, and 88 percent are white, the data showed.

Browning said if race was a factor the coordination between federal and state law enforcement would allow for appropriate charges, including possibly hate crime charges, to be addressed.

The Rev. Harry Richard, of Greater Union Baptist Church, said in a phone call Wednesday that even if race was the cause of the blaze that destroyed his church, he wanted to embrace the person or persons responsible with compassion.

“I want whoever did it to know we love them. Sometimes I understand people who are hurting hurt people, but we love them,” he said.