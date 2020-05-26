Eunice Police have arrested a Ville Platte Police officer, according to KATC.
Connor Atchinson, 22, a Ville Platte Police Officer, was booked with illegal window tint, no seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription with an obliterated label and possession of prescription medication without a prescription.
He remains in the St. Landry Parish jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.
Ville Platte Chief Neal Lartigue says Atchinson will be on administrative leave while the incident is investigated and disciplinary action is determined.
Atchinson was arrested after a Eunice officer pulled him over, Eunice Chief Randy Fontenot told KATC.
He said the officer noticed the driver, identified as Atchinson, allegedly smelled like marijuana. When the Eunice officer asked why he smelled pot, Atchinson allegedly said it was because he had just smoked some, because it helps him relax.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a scale, a grinder and a bottle of more than 100 prescription pills which appeared to be promethazine hydrochloride, which is sometimes known as phenergan.
The pills have been sent to a lab to verify what they are, Fontenot said.