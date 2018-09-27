The man shot and injured by a homeowner during a home invasion attempt Wednesday afternoon was later booked on an illegal weapon count, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called at 4:26 p.m. about the shooting in the 1000 block of Chitimacha Trail in Baldwin.
The intruder remains under medical care, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The homeowner, Martin Willis, 39, of Baldwin, was arrested on possession of an unregistered illegal firearm. He was transported to the parish jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bail, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.