A man broke into a home north of Crowley and robbed an elderly resident while armed with a crowbar, KATC reports.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office said the home invasion happened around 12:30 a.m. June 3 in the 1100 block of Bayou Plaquemine Road. The man, described as white with a thin build, forced his way into the home by shattering a glass sidelight beside the front door with a crowbar, Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.
He then forced his way into the victim’s bedroom and demanded money. Several items were stolen, including a Springfield XD 40 caliber pistol, a Samsung Galaxy J7 cell phone and a wallet, Gibson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Acadia Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 789-TIPS.