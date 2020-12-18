A suspect in a July drive-by shooting in Crowley was taken into police custody on his 20th birthday.
Tyrese Dugas, of Rayne, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Thursday on four counts of attempted first-degree murder after officers say he opened fire on a group of people in July. Dugas’ bond is currently set at $800,000 for the four counts, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. on July 27 at the Westwood Apartments in the 200 block of Westwood Drive. The victims told officers they were walking through the complex while helping a friend pack to move when a vehicle following them opened fire. No one was struck, Broussard said in a Friday phone call.
Evidence linked Dugas to the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but Dugas was unable to be located until agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service apprehended Dugas on Thursday, which is listed as his birthday, the statement said.
“It is through collaborative efforts and the public's involvement that we are making these arrests and making a difference. It is my hope that we continue to see the tide turn for the better,” Broussard said.
The chief said the July 27 shooting is separate from a July 3 shooting at the same complex, in which three suspects have been arrested.