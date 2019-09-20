A Lafayette man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison after firing a gun into the ground during an outburst in 2018.
Jeremy C. Melancon, 36, was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and two years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays Thursday. Melancon pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lafayette police officers responded to Melancon’s home May 7, 2018 and neighbors reported Melancon fired a gun into the ground after losing his temper. Melancon admitted he fired a single gunshot to police, a release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C Joseph. said.
Officers recovered spent shell casings at the scene. Melancon’s wife informed officers she kept several firearms securely stored in a shed on the property, but her weapons did not match the casings. On May 10, 2018, the couple’s next-door neighbor called police after finding a gun in her flowerbed.
Police confirmed the Smith and Wesson, Model M&P Bodyguard .380 caliber pistol recovered from the flower bed matched the shell casings found at Melancon’s home, the release said.
Melancon was barred from possessing a firearm or ammunition after he pleaded guilty in 2005 to distribution of cocaine in Louisiana’s 15th Judicial District Court, which covers Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia parishes. He was sentenced to seven years hard labor for the drug distribution charge.