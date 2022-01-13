A Middlebrook Elementary teacher was arrested on Thursday, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The teacher allegedly assaulted a student with special needs earlier this week, and was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges.
"With this information in hand, our school resource officer conducted an investigation into the incident," Sgt. Robin Green, PIO Lafayette PD, said. "At the conclusion of the investigation, he was able to make an arrest on the teacher at Middlebrook."
KATC-TV, The Advocate's media partner, reported that the school's resource officer was contacted on Wednesday by the principal to report the incident, according to Sgt. Robin Green.
Later that day, the police department made the arrest.