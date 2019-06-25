A California woman has died, three weeks after her vehicle ran off the road and overturned while making a turn on La. 674 in Iberia Parish.
Delcenia Reyes, 52, of Salinas, California, died Monday after the 2009 Chevrolet Aveo she was driving ran off the right side of the road on eastbound La. 674 and overturned. The crash happened about 7 p.m. June 2 near Blanchard Road, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Reyes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Impairment is unknown and the crash remains under investigation.