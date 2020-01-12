One person has died after an ATV crash Saturday in Breaux Bridge, according to KATC.
Police identified the victim and driver as 28-year-old Jerrell Batiste.
Terry Latiolais, spokesman for the Breaux Bridge Police Department, said officials were called to the intersection of Anderson and Louise streets at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a single vehicle crash involving a four-wheeler.
Latiolais said the driver was traveling on the ATV on Louise Street when, for unknown reasons, he went off the roadway, hit a culvert and flipped.
He was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.