One person has died after an ATV crash Saturday in Breaux Bridge, according to KATC.

Police identified the victim and driver as 28-year-old Jerrell Batiste.

Terry Latiolais, spokesman for the Breaux Bridge Police Department, said officials were called to the intersection of Anderson and Louise streets at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a single vehicle crash involving a four-wheeler.

Latiolais said the driver was traveling on the ATV on Louise Street when, for unknown reasons, he went off the roadway, hit a culvert and flipped. 

He was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

