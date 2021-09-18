A 36-year-old Breaux Bridge man was identified as the victim in a crash and possible shooting early Friday.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash near the 200 block of Seafood Lane in Lafayette, near the parish line shared with St. Martin Parish. Deputies were also advised of a potential shooting in the area, a department statement said.
Christopher Williams, 36, of Breaux Bridge, was found dead inside the crashed vehicle when deputies arrived. Williams was the vehicle’s driver.
The investigation is ongoing and Williams’ death is being treated as a suspected homicide, the sheriff’s office said.