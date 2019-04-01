The parents of 2-month-old twins were arrested Monday and charged in connection with the murder of the female baby.
Two-month-old twins, a boy and a girl, were taken to a local hospital suffering "severe injuries," Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas wrote in a news release. The girl died of her injuries Sunday. The parents were arrested Monday following an investigation by the Department of Child and Family Services in the 200 block of Jeffery Drive, Lafayette, Dugas wrote.
Ayana N. Ladelle, 23, of Lafayette, and Dwayne Edmond Richard, 24, of Mandeville, were arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Both are being held without bond in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The investigation continues.
Lafayette Parish court records show Richard has a history of abuse starting in February 2016, when he was charged with domestic abuse child endangerment for allegedly using force or violence on household member Rose Joseph while in the presence of a minor 13 years old or younger. Because of a plea deal in the 15th Judicial District Court, the charge was reduced to domestic abuse battery, a misdemeanor. Richard pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two days without benefit of probation or parole.
In November 2017, Richard again was arrested and charged with second-offense domestic abuse battery on Joseph, second-offense domestic abuse battery with a child present and resisting arrest, court records show. Richard entered into another plea deal, pleading guilty to two counts of second-offense domestic abuse battery.
He was sentenced to eight months at hard labor on each count to run concurrently and with credit for time served. Jail records show he was jailed in LPCC from Nov. 26, 2017, until May 30, 2018.