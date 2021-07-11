A 16-year-old girl died early Sunday morning after being shot in the back by an unknown suspect, Lafayette Police Department said.
At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a call on the 200 block of Harrington Drive regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, police found the girl lying in the street with a singular gunshot wound to her back. She was administered lifesaving measures until she was transported to a local hospital where she eventually died due to her injury, Public Information Officer, Sgt. Paul Mouton, said.
According to Lafayette Police investigators, the girl was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting in the direction of the vehicle hitting the girl. The suspect fled the area.
Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
This investigation is ongoing.