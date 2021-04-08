A 35-year-old man was killed after his vehicle ran off the road and flipped overnight in Vermilion Parish.
Brenton Keith Bobb, of New Iberia, succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital after his vehicle was found in a field near La. 13 around 8 a.m. Thursday. Louisiana State Police troopers determined the crash happened overnight but wasn’t discovered until daylight, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
The crash happened on La. 13 near Matthew Road in Vermilion Parish. Troopers determined Bobb was driving south at a high rate of speed when his Kia ran off the road, overturned several times and came to rest on its passenger side in a field, the statement said.
Bobb was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis, Gossen said.