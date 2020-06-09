A 22-year-old man was arrested on a count of attempted murder Tuesday after a woman was injured in a shooting on Harrison Drive.
Marlon Woods was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous weapon Tuesday morning. Woods is accused of shooting a woman in the 100 block of Harrison Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury and did not require transport to a hospital.