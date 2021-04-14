A suspect wanted in a February armed robbery and shooting in Opelousas was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish following a police chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.
Markentae Williams, 19, of Mamou, was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail on counts of illegal possession of stolen things and resisting arrest. Williams was arrested after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Jennings police officers and Lake Charles police officers pursued Williams and other suspects in a stolen vehicle on Interstate 10, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicle exited Interstate 10 and traveled through Jennings at speeds over 100 mph before crashing into another vehicle at La. 102 and Fred and Ruth Zigler Memorial Drive. Two of the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area but were eventually arrested, the statement said.
Once Williams is transferred from Jefferson Davis Parish, he will be booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count each of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery in a Feb. 23 shooting in the 800 block of Patsy Street. Williams and other suspects are accused of shooting a male victim in the back while stealing a firearm and cash, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Deandra Weston, 19, of Mamou, and 21-year-old Allie Zoe Roy of Opelousas, were also arrested in the case on counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.