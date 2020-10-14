The four men vying to be the next Lafayette City Marshal come with decades of law enforcement experience and include a former interim Lafayette Police chief, the Duson Police chief, a former Louisiana State Police trooper and a former Lafayette Deputy Marshal.
Nathan Broussard, Kip Judice, Reggie Thomas and John Trahan Jr. will be on the Nov. 3 ballot in the city of Lafayette. The city marshal serves a six-year term. The marshal's office assists with City Court hearings, serves warrants and assists with evictions.
C. Michael Hill, an attorney and former federal magistrate judge, has been serving as interim city marshal since October 2018, appointed to replace Brian Pope, the elected city marshal who was convicted of felony malfeasance in office in October 2018. Pope attempted to run for re-election, but two judges ruled he was ineligible to do so, and last week, the state supreme court refused to hear Pope's appeal.
NATHAN BROUSSARD
Nathan Broussard, 54, is the only candidate with 20 years of experience in the City Marshal's Office. He was hired by former long-time Marshal Earl "Nickey" Picard and left when Pope won in 2014 and took office the following year.
He worked for the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and was hired by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory this year as his chief of governmental affairs.
Broussard said his experience in the City Marshal's Office makes him most qualified because he knows the operations and the people, "26 officers who have been through hell and back" since the Pope scandal broke.
"These people went through a lot for one guy’s issues," Broussard said. All of the employees are unfairly blamed, he said, for what Pope did.
Broussard knows how that feels. He worked for the Scott Police Department in 1996 when Police Chief Jerry Carpenter and two other officers planted drugs on Vietnamese shrimpers Broussard stopped on Interstate 10 for a traffic violation. They had $55,000 in cash on them. Broussard's search of the car turned up no drugs. His dash camera later recorded Carpenter planting evidence. He reported the incident which led to a state investigation and the conviction of Carpenter for malfeasance in office.
It was difficult to find a job in law enforcement after that, Broussard said, and he received death threats. Picard hired him at the marshal's office the day after Carpenter went to jail, he said.
Broussard said he knows the employees in the City Marshal's Office, knows their strengths and weaknesses and can move them into positions for which they're best suited.
The City Marshal's Office and City Court need to use updated technology, Broussard said. Lafayette City Court is the only court system he knows of where you can't always pay a ticket online, an inconvenience and possible health risk during the COVID-19 epidemic. Then you get charged $10 to put the fee on your credit card, he said.
When he worked at the Marshal's Office, Broussard said he developed a system where a person's fingerprint or photo are taken when they are ticketed so that, when they show up for court and say they aren't the person ticketed, there is proof on the ticket.
He also would like to bring back a reserve officer program in high schools so students learn how the court system works.
KIP JUDICE
Kip Judice, 55, retired after working 30 years at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. He ran for City Marshal in 2014, receiving 48% of the vote in a runoff against Pope's 52%. Since May of 2015 he has worked as the Duson Police chief.
"I’ve taken a department in turmoil and stabilized it," he said. "I made the Duson Police department an agency that's respected."
Judice said all employees of the City Marshal's Office will be retained if he is elected because they delivered quality service despite the Pope scandal.
Transparency will be key if he is elected, Judice said. He will put the office's checkbook online so everyone can track how money is spent, he said, and he will spend fees in the department, not take them as part of his salary as Pope has done.
Judice hopes to work with city court judges implement the use of text alerts to remind people ahead of court appearances so judges don't have to issue warrants for officers to pick up people for not appearing in court on misdemeanors.
"We're incarcerating people for committing traffic violations and misdemeanors," he said, and that's costing the city and costing people their jobs.
Judice also wants to work with judges to allow people who fail to show up in city court to complete community service instead of going to jail, where taxpayers feed them and treat illnesses.
"All the candidates talk about doing things," he said. "I'm excited that people have a choice. I'm the one guy that's done it."
One of the first things he did in Duson was set up traffic safety checks in areas known for drug dealing, Judice said. People who are looking to buy or sell drugs don't like to show their ID and vehicle registration, so the practice reduced the demand for drugs in the town, he said.
Working with the town council, Judice helped implement tougher consequences for juveniles breaking curfews, summoning their parents to court, which, he said, "had a profound effect."
He also reached out to local clinical psychologist Rachel Foreman in 2019 for help training his officers on how to deal with residents suffering mental health crises after an incident which ended peacefully but which could have been handled better by his department, Judice said.
REGINALD "REGGIE" THOMAS
Reginald "Reggie" Thomas, 54, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 11 months as interim Lafayette Police chief and three years as deputy chief in which he oversaw the entire department and assisted in preparing the department's $33 million budget.
"I'm the only candidate that led an agency the size of the City Marshal's Office or larger, not as a captain," Thomas said.
Thomas retired in June after Mayor-President Josh Guillory said he would eliminate the deputy chief's position, created by his predecessor, which would have dropped Thomas several levels in the hierarchy of the department.
While he was with the city police, Thomas created a community relations committee to meet with department leaders about problems in the community. He also started regular community walks in which police department leaders and officers walked through parts of the city that often view police in a negative way.
Those things ended when Guillory took office and many on the community relations committee quit after Thomas left. He said he wants to rebuild community trust and community relations, which may help convince people to show up for city court and work with officials if they can't pay their fines.
One of the first things Thomas said he wants to do is regain accreditation for the office, which was lost under Pope's administration. He testified on behalf of the Lafayette PD during its accreditation in which the department had to meet more than 85% of 400 policing standards, Thomas said, so he is knowledgeable about what is needed.
Thomas said he would like to coordinate with the city police in training city marshal deputies so they all do the same things, use the same tactics, so there is coordination when both show up to a crime scene. It also would save money by eliminating a marshal's office position for training, he said.
The fees Pope was using to supplement his salary would be used for training, Thomas said. He also plans to write grants to secure additional money for the office. While at the city PD, Thomas said he secured over $2 million in grants for the department.
"A lot of people have ideas," Thomas said, "but I'm proven."
Interim Marshal Mike Hill, he said, did an excellent job as interim marshal.
"I'll move it forward," Thomas said.
JOHN TRAHAN JR.
John Trahan Jr., 54, a U.S. Army reservist activated during Operation Desert Storm, spent six years working at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office under former Sheriff Don Breaux before joining the Louisiana State Police from 1995 until his retirement in August.
Lafayette was a beautiful place to grow up, Trahan said, but the whole community helped. That's still needed, but often lacking, today. Children, teens and adults get into trouble and need help navigating the city court system for misdemeanors, he said. Law enforcement, including the City Marshal's Office, can play a role, he said.
People sometimes simply forget to go to court. Trahan said the marshal's office should be able to use technology to send them alerts about upcoming court dates and when fines are due.
Other states, Trahan said, have kiosks where people can pay fines if they aren't able to do so online, as well as apps so people don't have to miss work to go to court. That helps the misdemeanor offender, their employer and doesn't cause bottlenecks in city court, he said.
He also won't repeat Pope's second mistake. He'll use fees for training, not to pad his salary. Training is a key, Trahan said, including cultural diversity training and sensitivity training.
For people who have never been through the court process it can be traumatic.
"We have to be sensitive to that," Trahan said. His deputies will follow the judges' orders but should do so with sensitivity, not in a bullying manner.
City marshal deputies assist landlords with evictions. That's another area they need to approach with sensitivity, Trahan said, suggesting the office may be able to direct people to nonprofit groups who can help with housing and other needs.
Trahan said he wants his deputies to be out in the community building relationships with groups and individuals, and he wants to provide them with long- and short-term opportunities.
"If you know somebody cares about you you're going to do a better job," he said. "At the end of the day, John Trahan Jr. will be there and will be a voice to help people through life like people helped me."