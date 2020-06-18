A 32-year-old Alabama woman died Wednesday after her vehicle ran off the road in Evangeline Parish.
Kathleen Drew, of Gulf Shores, died at an area hospital after her 2018 Hyundai Elantra ran off La. 10 near Spring Prairie Road, struck several trees and overturned. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. and the cause is still being determined, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Drew was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved. A passenger in the vehicle, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Gossen said.
Impairment is unknown and standard toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation, the statement said.