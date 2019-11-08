A six-month investigation targeting prostitution at massage parlors in Lake Charles has led to the arrest of eleven individuals Thursday, according to KATC.

Officials say that during their investigation, it was learned that several of the businesses were operating under the pretenses of being a massage parlor but were actually being used for prostitution purposes.

Eleven individuals at six massage parlors were arrested. The suspects were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on misdemeanor summonses.

Asian Massage, 425 W. McNeese St., Lake Charles

Jing Yu, 36, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage

Yuzhi He, 48, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage

Oriental Massage, 210 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles

Kai Wei, 54, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage

Chunfang Wu, 52, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage

Ling Asian Massage, 3715 Common St., Lake Charles

Yan Hun, 48, Seattle, Washington — prostitution by massage

Yan Ni, 48, Tacoma, Washington — prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation

Yan Linhui, 57, Tacoma, Washington — letting a premise for prostitution

Relaxing Massage, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles

Lin Yan, 46, Lake Charles — 2 counts of prostitution by massage

Rose Massage, 3510 Common St., Lake Charles

Can Zhou, 37, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage and crimes against nature by solicitation

Xic Shuqun, 36, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage and crimes against nature by solicitation

J&J Spa, 3411 Ryan St., Lake Charles

Zhaohui Zhu, 47, Shreveport, — two counts of prostitution by massage