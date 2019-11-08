A six-month investigation targeting prostitution at massage parlors in Lake Charles has led to the arrest of eleven individuals Thursday, according to KATC.
Officials say that during their investigation, it was learned that several of the businesses were operating under the pretenses of being a massage parlor but were actually being used for prostitution purposes.
A Lafayette woman arrested Feb. 12 in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution was indicted Friday for human trafficking and pandering.
Eleven individuals at six massage parlors were arrested. The suspects were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on misdemeanor summonses.
Asian Massage, 425 W. McNeese St., Lake Charles
- Jing Yu, 36, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage
- Yuzhi He, 48, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage
Oriental Massage, 210 W. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles
- Kai Wei, 54, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage
- Chunfang Wu, 52, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage
Ling Asian Massage, 3715 Common St., Lake Charles
- Yan Hun, 48, Seattle, Washington — prostitution by massage
- Yan Ni, 48, Tacoma, Washington — prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
- Yan Linhui, 57, Tacoma, Washington — letting a premise for prostitution
Relaxing Massage, 608 Prien Lake Road, Suite A, Lake Charles
- Lin Yan, 46, Lake Charles — 2 counts of prostitution by massage
Rose Massage, 3510 Common St., Lake Charles
- Can Zhou, 37, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage and crimes against nature by solicitation
- Xic Shuqun, 36, Lake Charles — prostitution by massage and crimes against nature by solicitation
J&J Spa, 3411 Ryan St., Lake Charles
- Zhaohui Zhu, 47, Shreveport, — two counts of prostitution by massage
