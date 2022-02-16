One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Melville on Tuesday.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 9400 block of La. 105 near Melville at 7:28 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Deputies found Wade Edward Smith unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound and a second victim injured near a burnt vehicle.
Smith was pronounced dead, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said in a statement.
The surviving victim was transported to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette for treatment. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing, Thibodeaux said.