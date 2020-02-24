A Lake Charles teenager has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with a 2018 Eunice homicide.
The grand jury indicted 18-year-old Hikeam O. Wilson last week in 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry Parish.
The indictment stems from the December 27, 2018, fatal shooting of Scott Daville on Juanita Street in Eunice.
Wilson was arrested in December 2019 by the Lake Charles Police Department on a warrant from Eunice Police Department.
Police said that evidence obtained in their investigation found that Daville was shot after he discovered someone inside his vehicle before going to work.
Wilson was 16 at the time of the shooting.