An early morning house fire in Opelousas resulted in the death of a 66-year-old resident, according to the Opelousas Police Department.
Opelousas police and fire departments responded to a residential fire just before 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Duson Avenue, according to a statement from Opelousas Police.
One occupant was able to be rescued from the home by firefighters, but later died at a local hospital from complications of smoke inhalation.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate the nature and cause of the fire.