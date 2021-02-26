An Abbeville man was sentenced to serve 48 years in prison after being charged in a 2018 fatal drunk driving crash that killed two North Vermilion High School students, according to KATC.
Tyler Meaux, 23, of Abbeville was sentenced Thursday to 48 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Laurie Hulin in Vermilion Parish after being charged with vehicular homicide in the 2018 drunk driving crash that killed two North Vermilion High School students.
According to Meaux's attorney, Bart Broussard, Meaux was sentenced to serve 24 years each on his two counts of vehicular homicide with the first 12 years to be served and the remaining 12 years suspended. Five years on each count will be served without the possibility of probation or parole.
Meaux was arrested in February 2018 after a deadly crash on US 167 near Abbeville that claimed the lives of Sydney Colomb, 15, and Alana Duhon, 16, who were both NVHS students.
Meaux's truck struck theirs head-on while he was driving the wrong way on the highway.
Louisiana State Troopers registered Meaux's blood alcohol content at .091 at the scene.