LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Police at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are investigating two racist messages found on campus this week.
KLFY-TV reports one racist slur was found on a "thank you" banner inside a campus building; the nature of the second slur is unclear. Police spokesman Lt. Billy Abrams says the banner slur is being investigated as an act of criminal mischief.
Vice President Patricia Cottonham shares a message of inclusion and respect in response to recent vandalism on campus. If you have any information about the incidents, contact deanofstudents@louisiana.edu. pic.twitter.com/B9xYZfV1b4— UL Lafayette (@ULLafayette) November 15, 2018
The vice president of student affairs, Patricia Cottonham, says it was one of two racist messages found on campus this week. She says the hateful messages don't reflect the university, which has zero tolerance for racism and vandalism.
She says students found to be responsible for the slurs may be expelled and could face criminal charges.
Students have responded by writing positive messages on the sidewalks outside the building, according to a KLFY report.