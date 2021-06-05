An Opelousas man has died and another is in custody following a Friday stabbing incident, police say.
The Opelousas Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing in the 700 block of Perrault Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Eyewitnesses reported the victim left the area in a dark colored sedan while the suspect left the scene on foot with a blooded white shirt wrapped around his arm, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Officers located the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Corey Rosette of Opelousas, near the intersection of Stardust Street and Evergreen Lane, roughly a block from the stabbing scene. Police were notified the victim, 45-year-old James Kennerson of Opelousas, sought treatment at Opelousas General Hospital’s emergency room, where he later succumbed after suffering multiple stab wounds, Guidry said.
Investigators are still determining the motive behind the fatal stabbing. Rosette was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a count of second-degree murder, the statement said.