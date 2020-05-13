A 17-year-old was arrested on an attempted murder charge Tuesday night after police say he and another man exchanged gunfire following an argument on West Willow Street Saturday.
Jaylan Ben was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and illegal discharge of a firearm. Ben was booked around 10 p.m. Tuesday and his bond is currently set at $210,000, according to online booking records.
Ben was arrested without incident during a traffic stop by Lafayette Police and agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
Ben is accused of shooting a man after the two pulled weapons on each other during an argument in the 1300 block of West Willow Street. The shooting happened around noon Saturday as the two individuals were riding in the same vehicle. Ben fled on foot before police arrived, Griffin said.
The other man, who remains unnamed, was shot once in the upper torso, and drove to a home in the 300 block of Orchid Street for assistance. Paramedics performed medical care before transporting him to a local hospital. Griffin said the shooting is still under investigation and could not say if the injured man would also face charges.