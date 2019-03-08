A Church Point man has been arrested on nine counts of animal cruelty after Acadia Parish deputies discovered horses on Charlie Arceneaux Road near Rayne that appeared neglected, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found nine horses that were not being cared for and showed significant weight loss. The horses' ribs and backbone were visibly observed, the sheriff's office reported.
There was no feed out for these animals and there were signs of the animals chewing on the wooden gate which was keeping them in the barn, to free themselves from the barn. Several horses showed signs of possible infections.
With the assistance of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Acadia Parish Animal Control Officer, the horses were removed from the property and transported to a care facility in St. Landry Parish.
Arrested was Tramaine Marks, 24 of Church Point. Marks was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on nine counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and three counts of livestock at large.