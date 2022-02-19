A suspect has been arrested after a 26-year-old Opelousas man was found dead inside his home Monday.
Jalelel Malik Durisseau, 18, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked on counts of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal carrying of a weapon. More arrests are expected in the case, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Durisseau is accused in the death of 26-year-old Corey Rosette Jr., who was found dead inside his home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane, KATC reported. Rosette’s family requested law enforcement conduct a wellness check after Rosette was unheard from for several days.