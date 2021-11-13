According to the Lafayette Police Department, there was an incident involving a student at LeRosen Preparatory School.
The student, who is a juvenile, was placed under arrest at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday. LPD says there was some sort of altercation between the student and a teacher.
It's unclear if anyone was injured or if anyone else was involved.
Lerosen Preparatory School is a school for children with behavioral and discipline issues.
Lafayette Police said no further information about the incident could be released.
“There's a juvenile code that we have to follow, with that code we’re not allowed to get specifics in detail," Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit told KATC. "It’s very sensitive when it involves a juvenile, it's just something that’s very restricted on what we can talk about at this time."