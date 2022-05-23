A 2-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition in Broussard last week is now at home, and he is recovering, his mom, Rachel Hebert, told The Acadiana Advocate on Monday.
The toddler was suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration when arrived at the hospital early on May 18, Hebert said. His little brother, a 10-month-old infant, was found dead by the police after a welfare check late at a home on East Third Street.
Police arrested the grandmother of the two children, Tammy Clause, the children's grandmother, on counts of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in connection with the death of the infant and the critical injury of the toddler.
Court records showed that the 49-year-old woman suffered from mental illness after serving in the military during the Iraq war and lost the full custody of her two sons, including the father of the children involved in the accident last week.
The woman remained jailed at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond as of Monday.
A GoFundMe campaign launched by Cory Clause, Clause's ex-husband, has raised nearly $6,000.
“All proceeds will be used to assist the burial of her infant son and medical expenses incurred because of the incident,” the grandfather of the two children wrote.
“I also intend on helping her secure a reliable vehicle, which will greatly assist her in attending follow-up appointments, work, obtaining groceries, etc. Any proceeds exceeding these expenses will be placed in a college fund for her toddler son.”
A few Lafayette police officers were among those on the donor list, the GoFundMe page showed. Maj. Monte Potier, acting interim Lafayette Police Chief, Sgt. Kristina Strong, former public information officer and Lafayette PD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Mouton contributed to the campaign.
Cory Clause himself donated $1,000 to the cause.
“All I have to say is that I’m very grateful and blessed for all of the support that the community has shown me and my family. Y’all have a very special place in my heart,” Hebert said Monday in a text message to The Acadiana Advocate.
It remains unclear how the infant died. Hebert said she received a call from the coroner's office last week and was told his manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
Staff Writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.