An Opelousas man was arrested for unlawful legal practice after pretending to be an inmate’s attorney so he could get access to the man in the St. Landry Parish Jail, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Derrian Guillory, 30, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on three counts of penalty for unlawful legal practice, booking records show.
Guillory raised suspicions when he requested to meet with his “client” on Jan. 26 to discuss that day’s court proceedings, then was seen sitting in the public section of the courtroom the same day, instead of in an area designated for legal counsel, a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said.
A corrections deputy also overheard an attorney tell Guillory to sit in the audience until his name was called by the court. The sheriff’s corrections division launched an investigation and determined Guillory had posed as the inmate’s attorney on three separate occasions to meet with him inside the jail, the statement said.
There are no records of a Derrian Guillory licensed to practice law filed with the Louisiana Bar Association, according to the organization’s membership directory.