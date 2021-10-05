Two men have been arrested in connection with the homicide of the 2019 homicide of 35-year-old Timothy Green of Abbeville. The shooting took place about 6 p.m. Aug. 21, 2019, near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and S. Guegnon Street, the Abbeville Police Department said.
One man, Davionte Promise, 20, was arrested Monday in Abbeville and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Center, police said.
Another man, Roderick Guidry, was also charged with second-degree murder. He was already incarcerated at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Correctional Center on unrelated charges.