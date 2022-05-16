One man was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder after he fired multiple shots at one victim Sunday night in Duson, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies were called out to the 500 Block of Marigny Circle around 6:15 pm Sunday, in reference to shots fired in the area, LPSO said. According to the detective, the suspect, Roel Rivera-Briones, fired multiple times at one victim during the incident.
Rivera-Briones, a 34-year-old man of Duson, was arrested, charged with Attempted Second-degree Murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
LPSO said that the victim was not injured, and that the investigation is ongoing.