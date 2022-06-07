A 16-year-old boy of Lafayette died Tuesday morning after a high-speed crash in a stolen vehicle that was driven by an 18-year-old of Morgan City, Louisiana State Police said in a news release.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., an officer with the Carencro Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on LA 182 in Carencro on a 2019 Ford Explorer for driving with no taillights, LSP said. When the driver, Jamari Tillman, refused to stop, he began fleeing from police at a high rate of speed, an initial investigation revealed.
Onboard the vehicle also was George Desamon, Jr., of Lafayette. For reasons still under investigation, Tillman lost control of the Explorer and exited the roadway, police said. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the parking area of the Carencro Community Center. The Explorer was later confirmed to be stolen from within the Parish of Lafayette, according to the investigation.
Police said that both the driver and the passenger were unrestrained. Desamon, who was in the passenger seat, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, police said. Tillman was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Police said in 2022, Troop I has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths.