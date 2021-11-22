Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of Lafayette Police officers, arrested Linus P. Shelvin, 53, of Lafayette, at a residence in the 400 block of 13th Street, Lafayette.
He has been charged with second-degree murder in the August death of Nicole Hamilton, 43, of Lafayette. St. Martin Parish sheriff's deputies responded about 3:25 a.m. Aug. 30 to a 911 call about a homicide in the 1500 block of Mills Highway, where Hamilton was found dead.
An investigation regarding the homicide was initiated and at the culmination of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Shelvin.
Following his arrest, Shelvin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and was subsequently transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked for secon-degree murder and is being held without bond.