One candidate for Lafayette police chief was removed from consideration Wednesday after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the civil service exam scores for the five candidates.
Lafayette Police Department Maj. Dewitt Sheridan scored a 67 on the exam, below the required score of 75 to advance in the process. The passing score is set by state law, State Examiner Adrienne Bordelon said.
The four remaining candidates scored as follows: former Louisiana State Trooper Brian Ardoin scored an 81; Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham scored an 88; retired FBI special agent Charles DeLaughter scored a 76; and Lafayette police Cmdr. Judith Estorge scored a 76, the fire and police board said.
The highest possible score is 100, Bordelon said.
The exam, administered by the Office of State Examiner, is a required step in the hiring and appointment process for positions under the fire and police civil service system. The goal is to ensure the candidate has the knowledge, skills and abilities to execute the job on day one, the state examiner said.
The exam includes a standardized test portion and a public speaking portion where the candidates are provided a prompt and give a presentation that’s recorded. The scantron portion counts for 70% of the grade and the public speaking portion counts for 30%, she said.
The standardized portion is scored by machine and the video portion is scored by a panel of three Office of State Examiner employees. Their evaluations are averaged to produce a final public speaking score, Bordelon said.
With the scores certified, the remainder of the hiring process is in the hands of Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration is hoping to have a new chief appointed by early November.
The next phase of the hiring process will consist of a marathon day of interviews with Guillory, members of his administration and three committees made up of a combination of city council members and community stakeholders. The three committees will be tactics and operations, community policing and finance and administration, he said.
Committee appointments are still being decided. Angelle said LCG is aiming to hold the interviews on Oct. 13.
The search process to find a permanent replacement for Chief Thomas Glover, who was fired in early October, began in April. Glover served 10 months on the job before he was let go with little explanation from Guillory’s administration.
Glover unsuccessfully appealed his termination to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board and has moved his employment fight to the 15th Judicial District Court.
Nine candidates initially applied for the job.
Four – retired U.S. Air Force Col. Christophe DeGuelle; Shreveport police Sgt. Michael Jones; Erick Knezek, a reserve deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office; and Gallaudet University police Officer Marcus Overton – were removed from the process for not meeting the listed requirements.