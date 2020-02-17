A man wanted for murder in Honduras was arrested in Jeff Davis Parish over the weekend.
Jennings Police said they stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 West on Sunday for speeding.
During the stop, officers said, they learned that the driver, identified as Gerardo Alonzo Argueta Rodriguez, was wanted for murder in Honduras.
Rodriguez was detained and arrested after police confirmed the murder warrant.
Border patrol was contacted to extradite Rodriguez back to Honduras, the police department said in a statement.
Rodriguez is being held in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.