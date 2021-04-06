A former Acadiana law enforcement officer was convicted in New Mexico for having sex with a teenage girl against her will, according to a report from KATC.
In February a jury in New Mexico found Leon Boudreaux, brother of Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, guilty of sex crime charges, the report said. He faces up to 3 years in prison.
Attorneys for Boudreaux are appealing the decision, stating the court made several mistakes during the proceedings including submitting evidence late.
At the time of his arrest, Boudreaux claimed he had taken a sleeping pill and was taken advantage of by the victim. He also claimed the victim had accused him of similar crimes in Louisiana.
Boudreaux was originally arrested in Raton, New Mexico in 2019 for 3 different sex crime charges.