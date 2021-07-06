Two teenagers were struck by a vehicle Monday night on Meche Road northeast of Rayne, KATC-TV reported
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office said the incident was reported just after 10 p.m. Monday.
Deputies said an investigation revealed that the teens were speaking to the occupant of a vehicle stopped on the road when a second vehicle that was approaching struck them.
The sheriff's office said the driver of the second vehicle did not see the teens in the roadway.
One victim received minor injuries and the other received moderate injuries.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.