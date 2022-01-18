A suspect is in custody on murder and other charges after a man’s body was found in a burn pile in St. Martinville, police say.
The body was discovered in the 1200 block of South Main Street Monday afternoon after firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at an unoccupied residential property, Police Chief Ricky Martin said.
The explosion may have been caused by the presence of paint cans and a small portable propane canister in the burn pile. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators found the bodies of a man and dog in the debris, Martin said.
Randall J. Romero, the property owner, has been arrested on counts of second-degree murder, unlawful disposal of human remains, aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of obstruction of justice, the chief said.
Martin said investigators are still determining a motive in the homicide.
The police chief said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday with the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office to confirm the man’s identity and determine a cause of death.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting in the investigation, the chief said.