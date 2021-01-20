An Opelousas 66-year-old was arrested after shooting a woman inside his home, Opelousas Police say.
Lester Prince was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Officers responded to Prince’s home in the 700 block of Patsy Street around 9:40 p.m. Monday after he called the police and found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Prince told officers he awakened to a suspected intruder inside his home, retrieved his firearm and shot at the individual. The victim told officers Prince picked her up while she was walking in north Opelousas and returned with him to his home, where they engaged in consensual sexual acts and used several illegal narcotics, the statement said.
The woman told officers she was in the bathroom when Prince opened fire on her. Prince told officers he “could not be sure if he had or hadn’t picked up the female victim,” Guidry said in the statement.