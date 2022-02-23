Fire investigators are still determining what caused a New Iberia mobile home fire that left a 6-year-old boy dead.
The fire was reported to Iberia Fire District #1 around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters reached the home in the 2200 block of Hunter Drive and learned two adults and six children, ranging from an infant to school-age children, were inside when the fire started, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
A 6-year-old boy was unable to get outside of the house and some of the children told firefighters they saw signs of fire coming from the room where the boy was last seen. Firefighters were able to pull the child from the room while outside the home.
The boy later died after being transported to a nearby hospital, the statement said.
Investigators determined the fire did originate in the bedroom the child was rescued from. The cause is still under investigation but deputies have not ruled out the child contributing to an accidental fire, Rodrigue said.
The home also did not have working fire alarms.