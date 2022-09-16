ACA.cajunfieldshots.016.081722.jpg

Police investigate a car which appears to have several bullet holes near the driver's side door as UL and Lafayette Police investigate the area near Reinhardt Drive and Bertrand Drive outside the UL-Lafayette Track and Field Complex following a report of shots fired Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in Lafayette, La. UL Police spokesman Lt. Billy Abrams said that one person was injured and transported to the hospital.

A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Aug. 16 shooting near Cajun Field and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex.

Percy Duffy Jr., 52, was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail. Duffy was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the UL Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.

His bond is currently set at $310,000, the police department said.

Duffy is accused of shooting another person around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The UL Lafayette Police Department responded to reports of an altercation near the intersection of Reinhardt and Bertrand drives outside the track and field stadium. One person was taken to the hospital.

