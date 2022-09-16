A suspect was arrested Thursday in the Aug. 16 shooting near Cajun Field and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s track and field complex.
Percy Duffy Jr., 52, was booked on a count each of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone and booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail. Duffy was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the UL Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
His bond is currently set at $310,000, the police department said.
Duffy is accused of shooting another person around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The UL Lafayette Police Department responded to reports of an altercation near the intersection of Reinhardt and Bertrand drives outside the track and field stadium. One person was taken to the hospital.