The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager.
Deputies say 16-year-old Matthew Domingue of Lafayette was last seen on Sunday, July 21.
In a Facebook post, deputies say that Domingue is believed to be traveling to Texas.
Domingue is described as being 5-foot-7-inches and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Domingue's whereabouts, or any other information related to the case, is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 337-232-9211 or Crimes Stoppers at 337-232-8477.
Tips can also be submitted on the Lafayette Sheriff mobile app.