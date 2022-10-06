The 72-year-old woman struck by a vehicle on West Willow Street Wednesday night has died from her injuries.
Joyciebell Goodman, 72, of Lafayette, was struck and killed while crossing the road in the 1000 block of West Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
Intoxication and impairment are not suspected in the case. The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.