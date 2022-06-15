A man wanted in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Lafayette woman was arrested while attempting to burglarize a New Iberia home, the New Iberia Police Department said.
On Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., New Iberia police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1700 block of Julia Street. Officers found evidence of forced entry and surrounded the home with assistance from the department’s K-9 unit, New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter said in a statement.
The suspect surrendered within five minutes and was transported to the department’s patrol center, where he claimed his name was Cory Johnson. After the man requested to speak with a detective about a Lafayette homicide, investigators determined Cory Johnson was a fake name and the suspect was actually Jason Provost Sr.
Provost was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of E. Gilman Street on Friday.
The accused was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the warrant for second-degree murder and additional counts of unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer by providing false identification, as well as a probation and parole warrant, Laseter said.