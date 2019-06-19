A boat captain recovered over $1 million worth of cocaine found floating in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.
Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the bundle of suspected pure cocaine at the Port of Iberia Tuesday. The boat captain contacted the Department of Homeland Security after he found the suspicious package floating roughly 50 to 55 miles south of Southwest Pass, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The bundle contained 30 individually wrapped packages of cocaine. Each package weighed about 2.5 pounds for a combined weight of roughly 75 pounds, or 30 kilograms, the release said.
Investigators and federal authorities are working to determine the cocaine’s origin.