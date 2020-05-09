Lafayette police officers are investigating after an argument between two men Saturday morning turned into a shootout on West Willow Street.
The shooting happened around 11:55 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Willow Street. Two men were driving in a vehicle together when an argument broke out, both men produced handguns and then opened fire on each other, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
One man ran from the scene while the other drove to a home in the 300 block of Orchid Street. Both individuals had fled the Willow Street scene by the time officers arrived.
A second emergency call was placed from the Orchid Street home; the man there suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital after receiving treatment paramedics, Griffin said.
The second man had not been located as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, he said.