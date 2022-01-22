An Opelousas woman was struck and killed by a train on Friday.
The crash happened around 3:16 p.m. near Jennings Road and U.S. 190 outside Opelousas. The victim, Heather Wells Compton of Opelousas, was struck by a Union Pacific Railroad train while walking beside the tracks, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
The sheriff’s office cautioned that laws prohibit pedestrians from walking on or near train tracks; delayed ability to stop and an overhang of roughly three feet from the tracks makes the act dangerous, and potentially fatal, to pedestrians, the sheriff said.
“Our hearts and prayers are with the family,” Guidroz said.