An Opelousas man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Jeffery Stafford, 32, was booked on counts of third-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile after officers received a complaint Thursday, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Officers responded to the the 600 block of Lacomb Street around 11:40 p.m. and investigated the complaint of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor. Stafford was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.