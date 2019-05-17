One bicyclist was killed and another seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Rayne.
Andrew Hoskin, 23, of Rayne, was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injury and hit-and-run Friday, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a release. The crash occurred around 2:11 a.m. in the 6600 block of Standard Mill Road, he said.
Investigators found evidence that led them to Hoskin, but the release didn’t specify the nature of the findings.
Toxicology reports are pending, Gibson said.